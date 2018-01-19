Nigeria: Buhari Seeks N'Assemby Approval to Extend Implementation of FCT Budget

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari thursday sought the approval of the National Assembly to extend the implementation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2017 Appropriation Act to March 31, 2018 or "such time that the 2018 FCT Appropriation would come into effect, whichever is earlier."

The president, in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, which was read during plenary, noted that the FCT 2017 budget as passed was only communicated to him on December 29, 2017 while he assented to it on December 29, 2017.

He said the Act had only three days of operation from December 29 to 31, 2017.

Consequently, in the FCT Appropriation Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill, 2018, dated January 16, 2018 and received by the House yesterday, Buhari expressed concern that unless the Act is amended to extend the implementation beyond December 31, 2017, as therein contained, the operations of the FCT will be hampered.