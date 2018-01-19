Mozambique: Tax Authority Surpasses 2017 Target By 8.5 Per Cent

Maputo — The Mozambique Tax Authority (AT) claims it surpassed its tax collection target for 2017 by over 8.5 per cent.

A release from the AT says that the final figure for 2017 was gross revenue of 202.254 billion meticais (3.428 billion US dollars, at current exchange rates). This was 15.920 billion meticais more than the target fixed in the 2017 budget law.

The AT suggests that the reasons for this positive performance included “the political stability that the country is experiencing, which allowed the resumption of economic activities and their normalisation”, a reference to the cease fire between the government forces and the Renamo rebels, which has been in force since 27 December 2016.

Also important was the increased international price of commodities such as coal “which stimulated increased production in the extractive industry”, and the growth in other key sectors of the Mozambican economy, including agriculture, transport and trade.

The AT added that it played its own role in increasing revenue by its auditing and inspection campaign, its drive to increase awareness of tax obligations among citizens, and the imposition of fiscal stamps on wines and spirits, and on tobacco products.

Taxes on income raised 76.718 billion meticais, the AT release said, but it did not break this down into personal income tax and taxes on corporate profits. Among the activities specifically mentioned are the sales of Mozambican rubies abroad, and the taxes on gambling, which have risen with an increase in the number of gamblers.

The revival in the extractive industry led to a huge leap in mining and petroleum taxes which raised 2.702 billion meticais - more than three times the initial target.

Value Added Tax (VAT) raised 58.517 billion meticais (four per cent more than planned), which the AT attributes to its campaigns to inspect invoicing.

Capital revenue reached 16.098 billion meticais, over five times more than initially planned. These figures do not include the payment of capital gains tax of over 350 million US dollars by the Italian energy company ENI on its sale of shares in the natural gas-rich Rovuma Basin to the American oil and gas giant ExxonMobil.

The AT says that its challenges for the coming year include the marking of fuel (to avoid contraband in fuel), and extending fiscal stamps to cover beer. It hopes to consolidate management of the country's borders to reduce the level of smuggling, concentrating in particular on goods in transit and products known to be prone to contraband.