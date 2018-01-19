Nigeria: NPA to Partner Kaduna Chamber of Commerce On Economic Growth

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is to fully participate in the forthcoming 39Th Kaduna International Trade Fair scheduled to hold between the 23rd February and 4th March,2018, the Managing Director of the NPA has assured.

She gave the assurance in Lagos while receiving a delegation from the organisers of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture [KADCCIMA] who paid her a courtesy call in Lagos.

The NPA boss, who commended the organisers of the fair for its giant strides over the years particularly noted the relevance of this year's fair theme, which is 'Promoting Commerce, Industry and Agriculture' as a complement to the efforts of the federal government towards revamping the economy by encouraging investments in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, services and technologies.

The delegation was received by the Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications (C&SC) Isah Suwaid on behalf of the General Manager of the Division Abdullahi Goje.

Earlier, the President of KADCCIMA, Dr. Muheebat Dankaka solicited for the cooperation and improved synergy with the NPA msanagement towards the overall success of the forthcoming trade fair.

According to her, this year's event, which is the 39th in the series, is to further create an avenue through which investors from various parts of the country and beyond would exhibit their goods and services for the growth of the Nation's economy.

She commended the positive contributions the maritime sub sector has witnessed under the current management towards, meant to reposition the organisation for improved efficiency and efficient service delivery within West and Central African sub-region.

Dankaka explained that this year's event would witness, amongst others, a business roundtable with the theme promoting made in Nigerian products for international competitiveness, quiz competition amongst students in the Senior Secondary School level as well as a seminar under the theme of this year's trade fair.