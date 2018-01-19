19 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Four States Seek Urgent Action On Oil Exploration in Sokoto Basin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Aminu

Sokoto — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said his administration will support the federal government in ensuring success of exploration activities in the Sokoto Basin.

According to him, the Governors of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina States are willing to partner relevant agencies to facilitate the exploration of both ethanol and hydrocarbon resources in the basin.

He stated this today at the ongoing Regional Technology Knowledge-sharing conference on hydrocarbon potentials of Sokoto Basin going on at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

The conference was organised by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in collaboration with Sokoto State Government and the Usmsn Danfodiyo University to share research results on the viability of hydrocarbon in the Sokoto Basin.

He said the location of the Sokoto basin is the south-eastern portion of a larger basin which covers North-western Nigeria, most parts of Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Mali, Algeria and Libya.

Tambuwal said almost all available hydrocarbon resources were reservoired deep underground, and that there is the need to engage experts to come up with in-depth,credible and convincing data capable of attracting international investment into basin.

"In pursuance of such reliable data, the Sokoto State Government contracted a Chinese company which surveyed the basin and confirmed the availability hydro carbon phosphate in abundance.

"Nigeria is in urgent need of more oil and gas reserves to help in developing other economic sectors for fast industrial development of the country," the governor added.

Tambuwal added that exploring the inland basins would be beneficial to the nation, especially because the Niger Delta and offshore areas had witnessed exploration for too long.

Nigeria

Malabu Oil Deal - Nigeria Sues JP Morgan for U.S.$875 Million

Nigeria has filed a claim against JP Morgan Chase for more than $875 million, accusing it of negligence in transferring… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.