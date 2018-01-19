Namibia: Pupil Fatally Shoots Classmate

A GRADE 5 pupil shot and killed a classmate while playing at school with a loaded gun today.
The incident happened at the Iimbili Combined School in the Otunganga circuit of the Ohangwena region.
Confirming the fatal shooting in a statement this afternoon, education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said the incident happened when an 11-year-old brought a gun to school and while playing with the firearm during break time, it went off and fatally wounded a classmate, resulting in the death of the pupil.