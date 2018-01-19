Namibia: Pupil Fatally Shoots Classmate

Namibia scored a late winner against Uganda on Thursday in Marrakech to qualify for the quarter finals alongside… Read more »

Confirming the fatal shooting in a statement this afternoon, education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said the incident happened when an 11-year-old brought a gun to school and while playing with the firearm during break time, it went off and fatally wounded a classmate, resulting in the death of the pupil.

The incident happened at the Iimbili Combined School in the Otunganga circuit of the Ohangwena region.

