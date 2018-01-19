18 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Delegation Visits Angop

Luanda — A delegation of the National Police General Command visits the headquarters of the Angolan News Agency (ANGOP) aimed to find out how it works.

The delegation, headed by the deputy director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the corporation, chief superintendent Anaisabel Santana, was received by the Executive Director for the Content Area of Angop, José Chimuco.

The delegation was headed by the heads of Institutional Communication and Press Offices of the country's 18 provinces.

The delegation visited the different areas that compose the agency, such as information, multimedia and technical.

