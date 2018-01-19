Angola: Baby Drowned to Death in Pond in Ucuma

Ucuma — A one-month-old baby Thursday, drowned to death in a pond in Benfica ward, Ucuma municipality in central Huambo province, after escaping from his mother's back.

Speaking to ANGOP, the mother of the newborn, Domingas Chilombo, 22, explained that the misfortune happened when she bent to pull the bucket of water from pond the cloth that supported the baby untied abruptly.

She said it was sudden, no time, no way, to grab the child, and still shouted, unsuccessfully, for the help of her neighbors.