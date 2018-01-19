18 January 2018

Angola Press Agency

Angola: Minister Ensures Reinforcement of Social Integration Policies

Ondjiva — The Minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Victória da Conceição, Thursday announced in Ondjiva, the strengthening of the most vulnerable social integration policies of the population with the implementation of the program of municipalization of social services.

The Cabinet official said that in the assessment visit of two days to Cunene, noting that the program of municipalization of social services will cover this year the province, since it has already taken place in provinces of Uige, Bié and Moxico.

Victória da Conceição said that the program is essentially aimed at providing the Government with real and credible information about the country's vulnerable population through a database, as well as making this segment of society self-sustainable through self-sufficiency policies.

She said that the Government cannot continue to play the role of the NGOs, Churches and other solidarity organizations, offering food, but creating sound policies that raise the quality of life of those most in need and from three to six months to remove them from that social level and have their own income.

The delegation, headed by the minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, is due to return to Luanda, yet today.

