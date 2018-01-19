19 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Top Woman Obiri's Tribute to Journalists

By Brian Yonga

Hardly are journalists appreciated on such grand occasions, but world 5,000 metres champion Hellen Obiri on Wednesday night departed from the norm and paid tribute to Kenya's sports media for going the extra mile to tell the athlete's story.

Speaking after she was named Kenya's "Sportswoman of the Year" for 2017 at the Safaricom Sports personality of the Year awards gala, Obiri praised the scribes' passion and dedication in ensuring the public is informed.

"I want to thank also sports journalists who go out of their way to ensure that they cover sporting events both at home and internationally. It is a great sacrifice and I laud their great work and time they take to ensure we (athletes) are covered all the time," the Kenya Defence Forces runner added.

She had been nominated in the category alongside Faith Chepng'etich (1,500m), Edna Kiplagat (marathon), Snaida Aura (rugby) and Edith Wisa (volleyball).

