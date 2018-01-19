Kenya: We Are Not Slaves of Social Media

opinion

In February 2004, in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the US, Facebook was founded. This application has since revolutionalised human interaction in ways that were unimaginable before.

However, a former Facebook executive, Chamath Palihapitiya, in December 2017, speaking at Stanford Business School, said that he feels a lot of guilt for being part of a tool that is immensely destroying the social fabric of how society operates and urges everyone to take a long break from social media.

In an article in the Verge, an American technology and media network where his talk is quoted, Chamath says social media is, to a large extent, a process of programming people, even though this was unintentional.

Well, his suggestion that people stop using Facebook sounds out of touch. At a time when even churches use the platform to reach out to believers, is it possible for anyone, especially young people, to stay away from Facebook?

Data from Global Stats, Stat counter places the percentages of people on social media in Kenya as at Dec 2017 at 71 per cent on Facebook, 10 per cent on Pinterest, 9 per cent on Twitter, 3 per cent on Reddit and just 1 per cent on Instagram!

This week, myNetwork speaks to young people who are not on popular social media platforms, especially Facebook. We bring the Chamath concerns closer home and examine the issues that he raises within our own contexts.

Why are they no longer on Facebook? Is it just due to puritanical, personal reasons? And does Chamath's concerns have any relevance to our immediate world?

SYLVIA KYALO

Daystar University (Electronic Media)

21 years

Motivational Speaker

What do you think about social media, generally?

Social Media has become a very powerful tool for almost everything these days, be it politics or business.

Though it has its pros and cons, I still would prefer a world without it because in the process of using it, human beings have lost their human touch.

There is a lot of animosity in people hiding behind keyboards that comes through on social media. I have been a victim of cyber bullying, impersonation and character assassination.

Also, many are living fake lives on social media just to impress their peers, which doesn't make sense. I must however point out that it is through social media that I have been able to grow as a motivational speaker.

How long were you on Facebook?

Obviously, Facebook was the first platform that I got onto - that was more than nine years ago. I decided to delete it because I felt that the space was too crowded. I am just getting on with Twitter. I find it to be a very great platform, especially for official communication and news updates. My experience with Instagram is not too bad either.

Surely you are not on Facebook just because it is crowded?

I was also tired of the fake accounts created using my profile. Also, the cases of character assassination were getting too much, so I felt the best thing to do was to get off the platform. After I made the decision to stay away from Facebook and use other platforms, I got too comfortable and just never went back.

Do you ever feel that you are missing out by not being on it?

Not at all, because in one way or another, I still get the information that I need from other sources. In fact it gave me peace. I freed myself from all the animosity and fake lives many people peddle on the platform.

Do you ever get pressured/feel pressured by your colleagues or friends or situations to be on Facebook?

My only pressure came when trying to explain to those who know me the reason I quit; I lost some friends who thought I was ignoring them.

What do you have to say to other young people who feel pressured to be as 'fabulous' as their friends on social media platforms?

Pin point the main reason you are on social media. Secondly, understand that social media is not a competition, and that probably 90 per cent of what people post there is fake.

Decide what platform you will benefit from most and go for it. And for those who have gone through bad experiences on social media such as cyber bullying, like I did, its best to boldly talk about it and seek help.

***

NGATIA WAMBUGU

SCHOOL: KENYA SCHOOL OF LAW

AGE: 26

What does social media mean to you?

Firstly, it is a very effective tool that enables human beings to connect with one another, secondly it is an equally effective tool for marketing and social engineering.

You have used Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - how would you describe your experience?

I was on Facebook for a number of years - from 2008 to 2016. I was on Instagram for about a year and on Twitter for about five years. Initially, I found it very impressive; I was able to keep in contact with many people, as well as access lots of information. This is what informed my long stay on social media.

What are your reasons for not currently being on social media?

I deleted my Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at the beginning of February 2017 after realising that I spent a lot of time online, during which I would be totally unproductive.

I was then about to join the Kenya School of Law for the Advocates Training Programme, which is quite grueling. To manage my time, I needed to concentrate. I had also progressively become very skeptical about social media, mostly because of how it significantly dictates what information you access.

For instance, if you follow links from a social media site to a story about law, you are most likely to keep getting suggestions of other stories about the subject, which in turn will lead you to read more articles about the law and create some sort of feedback loop.

I figured this to be a great disadvantage since to be effective in the modern world, one needs to be informed on multiple issues. I therefore prefer to choose for myself each and every day what information I wish to access or be exposed to.

Additionally, I noticed that social media was an avenue through which individuals present to the world a refined, revised and carefully crafted version of themselves as opposed to their true selves. I found that I had a hard time accepting these representations as a basis for interaction with people. I prefer meeting and getting to know someone face-to-face.

Do you ever feel that you are missing out by not being on the mainstream social media platforms?

Yes. I do feel so sometimes, especially now that a social media component has been integrated into many essential services such as banking and provision of basic utilities.

It is now simpler and faster to reach service providers and businesses through social media than through formal correspondence. Moreover, when something is said to be trending and yet I have no idea about its basis and context, I sometimes feel left out.

Do your friends pressure you to get back on social media? If so, how do you deal with this pressure?

There's lots of pressure, yes. In most instances, they just do not understand how and why someone might choose not to be on social media. I try to explain my reasoning and when I find they are unwilling to understand, which is more often than not, I simply conclude by telling them that it works for me and that it need not work for them.

What would you say to young people who are under pressure to come across as if they are living it up like their friends on social media platforms?

I ask each one of them to identify what it is exactly they do on social media; to be very sincere about the benefits and losses it has on their lives. Once they know this, they can then be on social media while holding on to their independence, or they can choose, like me, to simply not be on social media.

***

Name: Sheryl Blessing

Pan Africa Christian University (Communication).

Age: 19

What comes to mind when one mentions social media?

I think it is one of the greatest inventions of all time. Social media is a network of platforms that connects us with people globally.

If we used it to connect with like-minded people and network, it would have such a great impact on development. Right now though, I feel that it is mainly used to gain virtual popularity and fame.

What social media platforms are you on?

I am on Instagram and Twitter right now. I got off Facebook about two years ago. I deleted my account because I felt it no longer benefitted me in any way - people mostly used it to show off, while others only posted vulgar and explicit content.

Also, to be cool, one had to have lots of likes and friends. My experience with Instagram and Twitter is different. You can make connections and follow only the things that interest you, which can be beneficial to your growth.

Do your friends and relatives wonder why you are not on Facebook? Do you feel under pressure to get back on?

Yes to both questions. I like to think that it is because being on social media is what passes for socially acceptable. Most job opportunities are also advertised on social media, hence the need for some virtual presence.

I deal with this by resolutely choosing to be on sites that fulfil my needs and which benefit me. I advise my peers not to try so hard to be like others. Use social media to make the right connections and learn from it so that you can grow and develop yourself.

***

Patrick Ogola

Age: 27

Occupation: UI/UX Designer

How would you describe your experience with social media?

I think that what we see on social media is not an accurate representation of people's lives. It is however a good way for businesses to reach out to their customers - it is especially beneficial for small scale businesses, which were unseen and unheard before social media.

Which social media sites are you on?

I was on Facebook for three years and then deleted my account in 2013, simply because I didn't see the point of being there. When I got into business, I realised that I needed Facebook, (as well Twitter) developer tools, so I was forced to reactivate my account. I mainly use the sites for work purposes.

What are your misgivings about social media?

Almost 92 per cent of everyone on social media is either so rich that he or she can afford to fly abroad every month, go on holiday at least every two weeks or are so beautiful/handsome, they all have flawless complexions and perfect smiles. This is not the reality of life, is it?

Do you ever feel that you are missing out by not being on as many social media platforms as possible?

No. Think of it this way, life is a period between the day you are born and the day you will die, how you live it is therefore very important, and the only people that really care about how you live it is family.

Someone might argue that social media is how we get to know what is happening, but how many times do we find out later that what we thought was real news was actually fake news?

Do you never feel the pressure to conform?

I would be lying if I said I didn't. The pressure gets even more intense when, say, I am backpacking and a picture of me happens to be on a friend's timeline. I have however chosen to remain true to myself. The pressure is not worth it.