Zimbabwe: 11 G40 Ex-Ministers and MPs Fired From Parliament

SOME 11 Zanu PF members of parliament (MPs) have been relieved from parliament with immediate effect, the Speaker confirmed Thursday.

The sackings affected former cabinet ministers and legislators linked to the G40 Zanu PF faction which is loyal to former President Robert Mugabe.

The group had tried to block new President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession but lost the bitterly fought power struggle to the latter's Lacoste faction after the military intervened last November, forcing Mugabe to resign.

Those affected by Thursday's recall include former ministers Walter Mzembi (Tourism), Tapiwa Matangaidze (social welfare deputy), Paul Chimedza (Masvingo minister of state), Anastancia Ndlovu (Tourism deputy), Makhosini Hlongwane (Sports) and Samuel Undenge (Energy).

Also axed were legislators Daniel Shumba, Sarah Mahoka, Jeppy Jaboon, Wonder Mashange and Shadreck Mashayamombe.

The development was confirmed in parliament by the speaker Jacob Mudenda this Thursday saying he had received communication from the ruling party.

"I can confirm that 11 Zanu PF members of parliament have been recalled by their party Zanu PF and accordingly they cease to be members of parliament representing the interests of Zanu PF with immediate effect," said Mudenda.

Meanwhile, at about the same time the legislators lost their parliamentary roles, scores of ZRP and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers were also summoned to sign letters terminating their services.

Over the past two months, several senior government employees have been shown the exit door, some reassigned and others promoted as President Emmerson Mnangagwa shakes up structure government structures to get rid of "enemies" and reward "friends".

Among those promptly fired after the coup which ended former president Robert Mugabe rule were former ministers Ignatius Chombo for Finance, self-exiled Jonathan Moyo for Higher Education, Saviour Kasukuwere for Local Government, Mandiitawepi Chimene for Manicaland as well as Kudzanai Chipanga who was Zanu PF's Youth League chairperson.

Chombo and Chipanga were detained by the army and are still appearing before the courts answering to various charges including corruption.

Critics have condemned Mnangagwa for the selective application of the law to go after G40 loyalists while elevating his backers including former army bosses who have been appointed to several senior government posts.