Mozambique: Woman Arrested With 3.6 Kilos of Heroin

A woman has been arrested attempting to smuggle 3.6 kilos of heroin from Mozambique into South Africa. According to a statement issued on 4 January by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) the street value of the heroin is estimated at 3.6 million South African Rands (US$292,000).

The arrest took place at the Lebombo border post. The woman had come from Ressano Garcia, on the Mozambican side of the border, and was walking through the vehicle lane, carrying two backpacks. She was intercepted by SARS customs officials using sniffer dogs.

"After a search, heroin was found concealed in false compartments, with two plastics bags, containing an off-white crystal-like substance," said SARS spokesperson Sandile Memela. The woman was arrested, and during the initial police investigation the substance tested positive for heroin.

SARS did not reveal the woman's name or her nationality.