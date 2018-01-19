Angola: Parliament Approves 2018 State Budget in Generality

18 January 2018

Luanda — The 2018 State Budget (OGE) was Thursday approved in generality, by the MPs to the National Assembly with 144 votes in favor and 56 abstentions.

The 2018 State Budget proposal estimates revenues of 9.6 trillion and sets expenses at the same amount.

In order to ensure macroeconomic stability in the present situation, the Government prepared the proposal for 2018 State Budget supported by the GDP growth rate of 4.9%, the average oil barrel price of USD 50, and a fiscal deficit of 2, 9% of GDP.

