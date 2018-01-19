An upbeat SPAR Protea team have settled into London ahead of their much anticipated Quad Series clashes with the top three teams in world netball.

Team manager Nisha Rupnarain said that the team had settled into the English capital, adjusted to the cold weather, and were looking forward to this weekend's clash against world champions Australia.

The Proteas will play the Australian Diamonds at 5.30pm (SA time) on Saturday, venue being the Copper Box Arena in London and the game will be shown live on SuperSport.

'We would have liked to have had more game time going into this clash with the Aussies,' admitted head coach Norma Plummer. 'Game time is important for any team's preparation for an important series like this and compared to Australia, New Zealand and England we've certainly had very little game time so it's going to be a challenge,' continued Plummer.

Plummer said that the pre-tour training camp in Johannesburg last week went well and she felt that the players had worked hard and focused on the preparation

'I'm working with a wonderful bunch of players, each one is so proud to be a Protea and puts every effort in being the best they can be on court. That's all I ask for - like me, my two assistants Nicole Cusack and Elsje Jordaan were happy with the attitude and spirit of the players in camp.'

After playing Australia the Proteas will return to Johannesburg for the South African leg of the Quad Series.

Next Thursday (7pm) the Proteas will play world No2 side, the Silver Ferns of New Zealand and on Sunday at 2.30pm the Roses of England. That match will follow the clash of the giants, the Australian Diamonds v the Silver Ferns at noon. All games will be played at the Ellis Park Indoor Arena and tickets are available at Computicket.

Team picture of the Proteas courtesy of Reg Caldecott. From left to right: Bongi Msomi (captain), Precious Mthembu, Ine-Marie Venter, Phumza Maweni, Lenize Potgieter, Danelle Lochner, Zanele Vimbela, Maryka Holtzhausen, Karla Pretorius (vice-captain), Izette Grisel, Erin Burger, Shadine van de Merwe.