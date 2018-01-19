Banyana Banyana midfielder Amogelang Motau is expecting a physical game as the national women's side take on Sweden in Cape Town on Sunday.

Motau is back in the national team after an absence of roughly a year as she's now based in the USA, studying and also playing football.

'We're playing against a very good team, ranked 10th in the world, which is good for us to play against such opposition,' says Motau

'I'm expecting a very physical game. We saw they are very tall and physical, but as a team we can use this opportunity to prepare for AWC (Africa Women's Cup of Nations) and also to fulfill our dream to go the World Cup in France, and Sweden is a very good chance for us to see where we are as a team, our weaknesses and our strengths, and also where we need to be for us to compete in a world cup,' said Motau.

'We have to thank SAFA and Sasol for arranging such opponents because this is a crucial year for Banyana Banyana, which comes with pressure and I hope we'll have all the support we can get for us to get through this difficult journey that we are about to embark on. We encourage everyone in and around Cape Town to come in numbers because their support will mean a lot to us and we looking forward to seeing them at the match on Sunday.'

'It's really good to be back but I know I have a lot of catching up to do as I missed playing for my country for the whole of 2017 as I was trying to settle in the USA, so I'm looking forward to having a good time here, but most importantly to get a win against Sweden,' said Motau.

Expanding on her time away from South Africa, she went on: 'I'm based in Oklahoma, studying Business Administration at Oral Roberts University. I'm quite happy there as everything is going very well. If all goes according to plan I will be done in 2021 with an MBA under my belt.'

So how did Amo end up in the USA?

'Well I have one of my former junior national teammate, Nelly Mamabolo - she was the first one to go to Oral Roberts University - and they liked what they saw in her, so they asked for recommendations about other players and my name came up.

'We're four South Africans at the institution, the other two being Drishana Pillay and Charmal Wilshire - so we are sort of a family there. I played with the latter two in the U20 national team - in fact we played together from U13 at HPC, and Wilshire was my vice-captain at U17,' added Motau.

'The competition on the field is tough but it's good for me to learn in such a competitive space in order for me to grow. College football is so huge in the USA and I'm glad I had the opportunity to go there and do what I love. Mixing football and education, however, is quite tough, but as I'm from HPC and then later on to UWC, I'm capable of balancing the two.

Entry to Sunday's match is free, but tickets are needed to gain access. These can be collected at Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers, and Checkers Hyper or selected OK Furniture and USave stores.