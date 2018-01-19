19 January 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Gabon: Chinese Top Political Advisor Holds Talks With Gabon's Senate Leader

Chinese top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng and President of the Senate of Gabon Lucie Milebou held talks Tuesday.

"China and Gabon should support each other on issues relating to our core interests and major concerns to consolidate the political foundation of bilateral ties," said Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October stressed China will forge stronger solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries, which will bring new opportunities for China-Gabon partnership and the development of Africa, Yu said.

China will help Gabon to new development and welcomes Gabon's participation in the the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to be held in China later this year, Yu said.

Yu called for more exchanges between the CPPCC and Gabon's Senate on national governance, economic development, improvement of people's well-being and maintenance of stability and ethnic unity.

Milebou said Gabon attaches importance to its relations with China and Gabonese Senate will increase friendly exchanges with the CPPCC.

