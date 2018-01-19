Liberia: Police Roll Out Inauguration Security Plan

The Liberia National Police has officially rolled out plans for security guidance ahead of the January 22, 2018 inauguration program expected to be held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sport Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The newly elected democratic head of state, Ambassador George Weah and Liberia's first female vice president, Jewel Howard Taylor would be inaugurated next Monday to steer the affairs of Liberia for the next six years.

Rolling out the plan at a Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) regular Thursday press conference, Deputy Inspector General of police, Col. Abraham Kromah, said the LNP has employed several security measures to ensure calm during the inauguration program.

These plans are intended to ensure a comfortable environment for all persons attending the event, particularly foreign guests, Kromah said.

He emphasized the police has put into place system that would regulate the movement of people and vehicles from one point to another.

"The police is working along with the Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA), National Fire Service of Liberia (NFSL) and other security apparatus in the country," he said.

These structures would provide or preform different kinds of security on the day of the inauguration, he stressed.

He further warned people having businesses around the SKD to avoid playing loud music during the program, noting there would be no selling on the grounds of the facility.

According to Col. Kromah, those coming to the ceremony should have a pass or identification card as per protocol, adding that the police will not fail to turn away people without formal invitation or official pass.

"Aspart of security measures, Ashmun Street will be closed to the public from 7a.m. to 7p.m as the Executive Pavilion would be used for the Inaugural Ball.

He stated that only the President and VIPs cars would be allowed to ply the streets on the day of the inauguration.

Also, the route to the Roberts International Airport will be closed to heavy duty vehicles from Saturday January 20 to Monday January 22, 2018 as part of the LNP security regulations, Col. Kromah said.

This, he said, is to ensure a comfortable and enabling environment for visiting guests.