Liberia: Up Bubbles

Since the winning its second term in 2011, the ruling Unity Party has struggled to enjoy peace and serenity evidenced by endless claims and counterclaims of wrongdoings, accusations and contentions that even resulted to several partisans defecting to other parties in the buildup to last year's elections.

Even after the elections which it lost, the party's woes seeming increasing, perhaps enduring fallout of the defeat suffered and other issues.

With less than four days left to becoming a bonafide opposition party for the next six years, the party is bubbling into tension, disarray and split as a result of the expulsion of some partisans.

The recent decision to expel President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Standard-bearer Emeritus and others seems to add 'insult to injury' Thursday as renewed tension ensued between opposing partisans at the party headquarters.

According to our reporter who was at the scene, the UP headquarters turned dramatic when fist fight ensued between partisans over the decision to expel four of its members.

"The fight started when some partisans headed by Assistant Minister Kansuahlism Kansuah, a stalwart of the UP, were prevented from entering the party's compound by another group of partisans," our reporter said.

"The scene began more dramatic when members of the Liberian National Police (LNP), particularly the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and others top officials of the part arrived on the scene."

On behalf of the expelled members, former Nimba County lawmaker, Atty. Worlea Sayway Dunah said the expulsion of four members of the party was a complete violation of the party's constitution.

Quoting the constitution of the UP, he said "only two-third of the entire sixty-five Executive Committee members can constitute the expulsion of any member from the party."

In his thinking, the procedure for expulsion for members was never followed.

"The National Executive Committee cited by the standard bearer, vice President Joseph Boakai in line with his powers of Article X section 5 where minority votes of sixteen members of the sixty-five members National Executive Committee engaged in an exercise against standard-bearer emeritus, President Ellen Johnson, Senator Commany Wesseh, Medina Wesseh and Patrick Worziein was a gross violation of the constitution of the Unity Party," Dunah noted.

"This unlawful event, we hereby formally inform the world that is totally in violation of the laws of the party and our country,"

Dunah claimed there was no due process accorded those expelled, as he and the others are yet to set eyes on the resolution that led to the expulsion of the four officials.

The former Nimba County lawmaker asserted they remain committed in fostering peace and unity in the UP, and called on the standard bearer, Vice President Boakai, to take concrete steps to rebuild the Party.

When contacted, Deputy Secretary General of the UP, Mohammed Ali, branded Atty. Dunah as a former Executive Committee member due to the fact that he is no longer a lawmaker.

Ali said "It is unfortunate Dunah and others would choose to hire thugs to create scene on the grounds of the UP headquarters."

"It is wrong for people to gather thugs and hooligans to flood the party headquarters. The second thing is, Worlea Sayway has ceased to be a member of the Executive Committee of the UP, he was a member of the Executive Committee because he was a Representative; but for now, he is no longer a Representative." Ali also furthered that Assistant Min. Kansuah and Deputy Bar-Sigia have earlier resigned from the party since the October 10, 2017 elections.