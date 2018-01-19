19 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: ZBC's 'Iron Lady' Madondo Suspended Over Fraud Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Showbiz Reporter

ZBC acting head and television services Tendai Madondo has been suspended by the public broadcaster and reportedly faces corruption allegations.

Staffers said there was joy at ZBC's Pockets Hill base in Harare as Madondo, known there as the 'Iron Lady', was recently escorted off the premises by security.

Madondo joined ZBC in February last year, initially heading PowerFM radio station where she immediately became unpopular presenters, resulting in DJ Chilli - Hazvinei Sakarombe - seeking a transfer to Radio Zimbabwe.

She was later appointed acting head radio and television services, making her the second most senior manager after chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura.

ZBC public relations manager Eltah Robbins confirmed the suspension.

"Yes, she was suspended in order for her to concentrate on her disciplinary hearing," she said in an interview.

"The position she was on an acting capacity. It is central and critical to the state broadcaster hence she was relieved of her duties to focus on the impending issue."

Robbins however, declined to disclose the reasons for Madondo's suspension.

However, sources at Pockets Hill said Madondo was suspended for "fraud and flouting recruiting processes".

Madondo could not be reached for comments.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Wants to Exploit Brexit

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is looking to exploit the opportunity presented by Brexit to push for a rapid mending of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.