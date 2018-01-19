Zimbabwe: ZBC's 'Iron Lady' Madondo Suspended Over Fraud Allegations

ZBC acting head and television services Tendai Madondo has been suspended by the public broadcaster and reportedly faces corruption allegations.

Staffers said there was joy at ZBC's Pockets Hill base in Harare as Madondo, known there as the 'Iron Lady', was recently escorted off the premises by security.

Madondo joined ZBC in February last year, initially heading PowerFM radio station where she immediately became unpopular presenters, resulting in DJ Chilli - Hazvinei Sakarombe - seeking a transfer to Radio Zimbabwe.

She was later appointed acting head radio and television services, making her the second most senior manager after chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura.

ZBC public relations manager Eltah Robbins confirmed the suspension.

"Yes, she was suspended in order for her to concentrate on her disciplinary hearing," she said in an interview.

"The position she was on an acting capacity. It is central and critical to the state broadcaster hence she was relieved of her duties to focus on the impending issue."

Robbins however, declined to disclose the reasons for Madondo's suspension.

However, sources at Pockets Hill said Madondo was suspended for "fraud and flouting recruiting processes".

Madondo could not be reached for comments.