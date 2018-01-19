The 2018 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, formerly Golfer of The Year Series, gets underway with the season opening Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club this weekend.

The 54-hole tournament, which also counts towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), is, once again, sponsored by Kibo Sports Limited, a golf and sports equipment distribution company which has supported the tournament over the past two decades.

This year, the Sigona Bowl has attracted a field of 114 mostly single figure handicap golfers drawn from every corner of the country. They will be battling it out for points towards both, the KAGC and WAGR points in addition to the Sigona Bowl which marks its 59th anniversary.

And among those chasing the overall title will be Kenya Amateur Strokeplay and Nyali Open champion Daniel Nduva of Nyali who is using the event as his first build-up for the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open.

"I would like to play the Sigona Bowl before I fly back to South Africa for my studies until the Kenya Open," said Nduva a few weeks ago at Machakos Golf Club where he featured in the "King of the Course" year opener.

LEAD A STELLAR FIELD

Currently playing off plus two handicap, the long-hitting Nduva will lead a stellar field at Sigona that includes his club-mate and two times Coast Open champion Mathew Wahome. Others are John Karichu, Paul Muchangi both of Limuru, Muthaiga's Kibugu Mutahi, Jay Sandhu of Royal, and Railway's Samuel Njoroge and George Felix.

Surprisingly, although 2017 KAGC champion Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab and his club-mate Robinson Owiti are not in the starting event.

For the hosting club, players watch will be John Ndichu, Macharia Kanjumba and youngster Adam Tayebjee among others.

The first round is set for 7am to be followed by the second round from noon while the third and final round will take place on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, some of the country's leading lady golfers will be at Limuru Country Club for the Ladies Invitation which features among others, former Kenya ladies champion Mary Karano who will be leading a strong team from Vet Lab that includes lady captain Rachel Ndei.

Other leading players include Golf Park's Agnes Nyakio and Limuru's Mwongeli Nzioka.

Down at the coast, it will be the turn of the Captain's prize following last weekend's Lady Captain's Prize. Over 100 players are drawn in the event being sponsored by Africa Gas and Oil, Kenya Ports Authority and Grain Bulk Handlers.

Action will also be at Kisii Sports Club where after some time, the club will host the Vice Captain's Golf Challenge.