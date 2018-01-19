Maun — Police XI football club head coach, Isaiah Magwadi was a happy man after his boys collected the much needed three points against Sankoyo Bush Bucks at Maun Sports Complex on Jan 16.

He expressed happiness in an interview after the game noting that although the game was tough as their rivals were on their toes to win but luck was on their side.

Police XI won the game 1-0 after a silly mistake by Ngurungu boys and ended causing an on goal in the early minutes of the first half. Magwadi explained that they came to the game with high expectations as the position they were in the log standing was not impressive.

"We needed the maximum points at all cost and our plan was that if we do not win at least we settle for a draw to improve our log standing," he added.

Magwadi gave credit to Sankoyo noting that they were also well prepared but it was unfortunate as the on-goal unsettled them. He also associated their win with his new formation 3-5-2 stating that since its introduction, his boys fought for draw if not a win.

However, the game which was poorly attended started at a low tempo due to the high temperatures but both teams proved their intentions to win as they visited each other's net time and again.

It seemed the visiting time was very strong in the flanks as they easily penetrated Ngurungu boys defenders but their efforts were frustrated by the goal keeper, Kabelo Kuti.

In the second half, Sankoyo fought with everything they had, creating clear chances but bored no fruits as Police XI on the other hand tried by all means to defend the only goal of the match to emerge victorious at the end of the game. The scenario prevailed until the referee blew the last whistle.

Sankoyo Bush Bucks assistant coach, Tiiso Gadimang regretted the silly mistake by his boys noting that they lacked communication in the danger zone and thus caused confusion and ended up scoring themselves.

He said although his boys played well but it was hard luck on their side as they were a bit relaxed and slowly to react. He also associated their loss to lack of rest and inadequate preparations adding that most of the time they travel at night and play on arrival and "that is killing my boys' momentum. But I am happy that most of the time they fought with everything to win especially during our away games," he added.

Source : BOPA