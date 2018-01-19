18 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: De Lille Announces New Emergency Water Rations - 'We Have Reached a Point of No Return'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The City of Cape Town on Thursday took a drastic change of direction in its statement to residents of drought-stricken Cape Town. Mayor Patricia de Lille - who despite continued political battles remains in the saddle for now - said day zero was now "likely" and that the city was taking new emergency measures, including implementing Level 6B water restrictions from 1 February. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Cape Town will be moving to Level 6b water restrictions from 1 February, further curbing water usage by some 30-odd litres per person per day, with the city warning citizens Day Zero on 21 April was "now very likely".

Despite Capetonians averaging together over 600 megalitres (ML) per day at present, the new daily collective consumption target is 450 ML per day, which will be in place for 150 days. This amounts to 50 litres per person per day. Irrigation use from boreholes and well points will also be further restricted.

A sombre Patricia de Lille addressed media from the Civic Centre on Thursday morning, telling journalists that since 60% of Capetonians were not complying with water restrictions, "we must now force them".

De Lille underlined that Capetonians could not rely on...

South Africa

'We Are Going to Burn You,' Angry Commuters Tell Metrorail Train Driver

"We are going to burn you!" angry commuters shouted as an injured train driver in Cleveland, Johannesburg frantically… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.