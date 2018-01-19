South Africa: De Lille Announces New Emergency Water Rations - 'We Have Reached a Point of No Return'

analysis

The City of Cape Town on Thursday took a drastic change of direction in its statement to residents of drought-stricken Cape Town. Mayor Patricia de Lille - who despite continued political battles remains in the saddle for now - said day zero was now "likely" and that the city was taking new emergency measures, including implementing Level 6B water restrictions from 1 February. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Cape Town will be moving to Level 6b water restrictions from 1 February, further curbing water usage by some 30-odd litres per person per day, with the city warning citizens Day Zero on 21 April was "now very likely".

Despite Capetonians averaging together over 600 megalitres (ML) per day at present, the new daily collective consumption target is 450 ML per day, which will be in place for 150 days. This amounts to 50 litres per person per day. Irrigation use from boreholes and well points will also be further restricted.

A sombre Patricia de Lille addressed media from the Civic Centre on Thursday morning, telling journalists that since 60% of Capetonians were not complying with water restrictions, "we must now force them".

De Lille underlined that Capetonians could not rely on...