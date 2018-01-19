19 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Work Starts On Report About Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The National Environment Management Council (Nemc) on Thursday set in motion the process of preparing the statutory report on the state of Mainland Tanzania's coast to ensure inshore, onshore and offshore economic and social activities do not damage the coastal and sea environment.

Opening a planning meeting of experts in Dar es Salaam to develop the report - officially called the Tanzania State of the Coast Report (TSOCR) - the acting Nemc director general, Dr Vedast Makota, reminded the experts that the nation expects them to discharge themselves professionally and complete assignments in time because funds for the project have already been provided by the EU/IOC Biodiversity Programme.

He said Tanzania is experiencing pollution from varied sources, coastal habitat alteration, overexploitation of fisheries and other coastal and marine resources, adding that there is a pressing need for scientific knowledge to ensure sustainable management of coastal and marine ecosystems.

Tanzania

US Ups Pressure On African Countries to Cut North Korea Ties

The US State Department has suggested that President Donald Trump's recent vulgar comments will not hinder US efforts to… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.