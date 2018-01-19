South Africa: Police Suspect Foul Play in Death of Retired Top Cop

Police have opened a murder docket after Crime Intelligence Major General Hendrick Mogoerane was found dead in a vehicle in Norkem Park, Kempton Park on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said investigators were waiting for the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

"At this stage, it is still unclear how he died. We found no visible injuries on his body," he said.

EWN reported that Mogoerane worked at Crime Intelligence until May last year, when he retired. He was believed to have had close ties with former intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday that Mdluli had been "relieved of his duties" after six years on paid suspension.

Mogoerane's body was discovered on the same day.

Dlamini said the major general was found by police on a routine patrol.

Source: News24