18 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Leave Zuma to Ramaphosa - Magashule

The ANC has again dismissed reports that President Jacob Zuma's fate will be discussed at the party's two-day national executive committee meeting, currently underway in Irene.

This, despite several NEC members confirming to the media that the debate around Zuma's recall will be raised.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule insists the matter will be left between Zuma and his successor in the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa.

"It's not an issue on the table. We said in East London there is interaction between President Zuma and president Ramaphosa and that interaction continues," Magashule told journalists on Thursday.

The two met at the beginning of the year.

This comes amid a strong push in the ANC for the NEC to remove the party's former president as the number one citizen in South Africa.

This is the ANC's first formal sitting since its January 8 birthday celebrations.

The NEC has spent most of its morning with members introducing themselves to each other, in what Magashule describes as the first phase of an induction process.

NEC to finalise KwaZulu-Natal and Free State PECs

Magashule said the party was also looking for political solutions to deal with provinces and regions that have been the subject of court battles. These include the provincial executive committees of both the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal as well as North West's Bojanala region.

Branches in the affected regions' PECs were barred from participating in the December national elective conference.

According to media reports, the ANC's top 6 this week decided that provincial task teams should be set up, with the NEC expected to resolve on the composition of the provincial task teams.

"Immediately, when you appeal any judgment, the appeal then suspends the earlier court decisions. That's why KZN is here, Free State is here," he said to journalists.

Leaders from the two provinces were also not allowed to attend the special NEC ahead of the ANC's birthday celebrations.

"We should try and resolve our things politically, we will try and discuss all cases in court," added the newly elected ANC secretary general.

On the subject of state capture, Magashule said the NEC would not discuss the terms of reference. The head of state will have to decide.

"We can't get into that because we are ANC, the party. We cannot get into that because we are not government," said Magashule.

Source: News24

South Africa

