News24Wire

South Africa: Bail Hearing Postponed for KZN Farmer, Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Mourner

The KwaZulu-Natal farmer, who allegedly shot and killed a mourner at a funeral on his farm in Cramond, KZN midlands, will only find out next week whether he will be released on bail.

Edward Philip Solomon, 65, appeared at the New Hanover Magistrate's Court on Thursday and his case was postponed to January 24, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

"The matter was adjourned to January 24 for judgment in his bail application," said Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA.

Solomon has been charged with the murder of Mothi Ngubane and the attempted murder of Mondli Lembethe.

The incident occurred on December 30.

The Lembethes had a funeral at Solomon's farm in Otto's Bluff and he allegedly tried to stop the burial.

He was allegedly confronted by both Ngubane and Lembethe and "a violent argument ensued", according to The Witness.

Solomon's advocate Brad Osborne, on Tuesday told the court that it would be an injustice to refuse him bail.

Osborne alleged that Solomon had acted in self-defence and that he felt he had no other option but to discharge his firearm, reported The Witness.

Osborne said there was no evidence that he is a danger to the public, would cause public disruption, or that he would try to evade his trial.

The State concluded its arguments on Thursday, Kara said.

Since the beginning of Solomon's case, a large crowd of angry community members have been gathering outside the court to protest against him being released on bail.

