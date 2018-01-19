18 January 2018

UN News Service

Congo-Kinshasa: Amid 'Dramatic Deterioration' in DR Congo, UN and Partners Launch $1.68 Billion Aid Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Warning of a "dramatic deterioration" in the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the last 12 months, United Nations agencies and relief partners on Thursday launched the largest-ever funding appeal for the vast central African country.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the 2018 appeal - totalling $1.68 billion - aims to reach 10.5 million vulnerable people across the nation, where over 13 million are in need of assistance.

"The past year has been one of the most difficult for millions of civilians, with unrelenting cycle of violence, diseases, malnutrition and loss of livelihoods taking a toll on families," said Kim Bolduc, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC, in capital Kinshasa, launching the appeal on Thursday.

"This appeal reflects the magnitude, severity and unpredictability of a crisis that has gone on for far too long. We are grappling with one of the world's largest, most acute, and complex humanitarian crisis."

According to OCHA, there are now some 4.3 million internally displaces persons (IDPs) across DRC - the highest number in Africa - and the country also grapples with the worst cholera outbreak in the past 15 years.

We are grappling with one of the world's largest, most acute, and complex humanitarian crisisHumanitarian Coordinator Kim Bolduc

On the food and nutrition front, over 7.7 million suffer are food insecure, a 30 per cent increase over the previous year.

Worse still is the fact that aid operations in the country suffer with severe underfunding and only half of the $812.5 million humanitarian response for 2017 was funded.

"Without the essential support of the humanitarian community, the survival of thousands of people is at risk, and hopes of early recovery will be dashed," Ms. Bolduc stressed.

"We must ensure sufficient funding so to match the magnitude of the crisis."

Congo-Kinshasa

Human Rights Watch Calls Out Six Nations on Violations

Southern African governments clamped down on vocal journalists, activists, and opposition politicians in 2017, Human… Read more »

Read the original article on UN News.

Copyright © 2018 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.