18 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Police Investigate Body Theft

Tagged:

Related Topics

The body of a 28-year-old woman with albinism was exhumed by Limpopo police in Tshitavha Village, outside Thohoyandou on Thursday.

It is suspected that the body may have been stolen

Police received tip-offs about disturbed graves and missing body parts in the area, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafelo Mojapelo.

"This is the sixth body that has been exhumed in the area. The body is now going for forensic testing to determine whether it was tampered with," Mojapelo told News24.

Three months ago, pathologists found missing body parts when the Limpopo police exhumed the graves belonging to 18-month-old twins.

There is speculation that the theft of body parts may be related to ritual activity.

Mojapelo said five people had been arrested to date, two of which were traditional healers.

They first appeared in court last month, where the case was postponed for further investigation.

They would remain in custody until their next appearance on January 31.

Their names were not immediately available.

Source: News24

South Africa

'We Are Going to Burn You,' Angry Commuters Tell Metrorail Train Driver

"We are going to burn you!" angry commuters shouted as an injured train driver in Cleveland, Johannesburg frantically… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.