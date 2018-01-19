South Africa: KZN ANC Won't 'Speculate' On Motive Behind Latest Murder of One of Its Officials

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it won't "speculate" on the motive behind the murder of another one of its officials on Wednesday night, but would "wait for the police to conclude their investigations into his shooting".

Sifiso Derrick Mlambo, 33, the party's branch secretary in Empembeni, was shot dead at about 19:00, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said on Thursday.

Tholi Gwala, the ANC's Musa Dladla regional secretary, told News24 that they could not jump to conclusions about the motives.

"We can't just speculate that his killing was politically motivated, without tangible proof. We will wait for the police to conclude their investigations into the matter," he said.

Gwala said the ANC leadership in the region had visited Mlambo's home on Thursday morning.

"They are not taking the news of his murder very well. We couldn't gather more details around his shooting, since the family was still in shock and trying to come to terms with what has happened. They were all in tears," he said.

He said they could only gather a few details about Mlambo's death.

"We heard that he left his home to help a certain woman in the area and, while still outside her home, he was then shot," said Gwala.

He said Mlambo had been a hard working leader of the ANC, "who worked hard for his community".

"He was involved in all structures of the ANC in the region, including the SACP, Sanco and YCL," he said.

He was also involved in his area's traditional leadership structures.

"He was a trustee in the Dube Traditional Council," said Gwala.

Police said Mlambo was asked by someone to deliver goods in the Empembeni area around the time of his shooting.

"While offloading the goods, an unknown man opened fire, fatally wounding him," Mbhele said.

She said that, after the shooting, the suspect had fled the scene in his getaway vehicle.

"The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. A case of murder was opened at Esikhaleni police station for investigation," added Mbhele.

Mlambo's murder follows that of Njabulo "Jija" Dlamini, a Ward 2 councillor in the Jozini local municipality of northern KwaZulu-Natal, who was stabbed to death while on holiday in Richards Bay on the night of January 1.

