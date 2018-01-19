TANZANIA volleyball ace Jackson Mmary inked another one-year contract to continue playing his professional career at the Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Volleyball Club.

The former Makongo Secondary School and Jeshi Stars player had a wonderful year during his first contract that ended last year. But his good form put him in a good position to have his contract extended at the team until the end of 2018.

Mmary told the 'Daily News' that he was happy to land a new contract that raises his salary from 1m/- per month to now 2.6m/- plus 1m/- bonus per trophy.

"I decide to give myself another year there because the management has shown good faith on me, but my target remains the same to play in Europe. I will continue sharpening my skills here before I find the way to the desired destination," he said.

He said he was working very hard in training to improve his form and hoped the second year will be even better. The 24-year 6.7 ft Mmary added he was preparing before he reports back in Kigali tomorrow ready for the tough job ahead.

During his career, Mmary helped REG to shine in Rwanda League and the team finished second overall in the 2017 Genocide Memorial Volleyball tournament in June. The 2017 Genocide was staged to remember local volleyball players, coaches, administrators, fans as well as other Rwandese who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

At the tournament, REG secured second position after losing to APR Volleyball Club in the finals of the men's category. The event drew 23 teams nominated by their respective national federations from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and DR Congo.

Mmary secured a one-year deal worth 13m/- to start his professional career in Rwanda early last year. He was the first local player to play professional volleyball before David Neeke followed his foot step to sign for Mombasa Prisons of Kenya later.

He secures the deal while undergoing a Bachelor Degree of Human Resource Management at Nkumba University in Uganda.