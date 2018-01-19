Liberia: GOL Releases Calendar for Weah's Inauguration

President-elect George M. Weah and and Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor, will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

The Government of Liberia (GoL) yesterday released the calendar of events leading up to the inauguration of President-elect George Weah and Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor, beginning January 19 through 22.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the inaugural 2018 calendar of events begins on Friday, January 19, with what is dubbed: "Taste of Liberia." This event, the release said, takes place at the Nancy B. Doe Market in Jorkpen Town, Sinkor from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Muslim community will host an inaugural intercessory prayer at the Benson Street Mosque from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. On Saturday, January 20, there will be a peace football match between Weah All Stars (WAS) and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at the Barclay Training Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

Also on the same day, Liberian women will hold an honoring program at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on Lynch Street near the UN Drive, beginning at 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

On Sunday, January 21, beginning at 11:00 a.m., there will be an inaugural intercessory service at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion that will be hosted by the Christian community. Later in the evening, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., a musical, arts, culture and fashion show showcasing Liberia takes place at the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.

On Monday, January 22, 2018, the official inauguration ceremony of President-elect George Weah and Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor takes place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Immediately following the swearing-in ceremony, an inaugural luncheon will he hosted at the same venue beginning 1:30 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. At 7:00 p.m., the inaugural ball in honor of President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor will also take place at the Executive Pavilion on Ashmun Street.

Meanwhile, as directed by the Chief of Protocol, all persons attending the inauguration ceremony at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex must observe that: no cars will be allowed to enter the Complex; all guests, with the exception of those listed in the special protocol, will enter the premises through the main entrance; the ushering of guests to the ceremony will commence at 7:00 a.m. and end at 9:45 a.m.; no one will be permitted to enter after 9:45 a.m. except the Speaker and members of the 54th Legislature; and out- going members of the 53rd Legislature will enter the stadium through the VIP entrance and be escorted to seats reserved for them.

At the close of the ceremonies, the Chief of Protocol will announce the Order of Precedence for the departing procession, while the guests will remain standing.