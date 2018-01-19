AFTER failure to improve in the previous world rankings, Taifa Stars have moved a place up in the latest Fifa rankings released yesterday by the World football governing body Tanzania slightly improved despite failing to play any international match since the previous rankings released last December.

Stars has gone up by one position from 147th previously to 146th position at the global level while is placed 44th at the continent class having reaped 317 points. The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup champions now sit in position 105 globally and 25th on the continent with 182 points.

While neighbours Uganda and Kenya, the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup champions have moved two places and a place up respectively to settle in the 73rd and 105 respectively globally, Uganda Cranes are still the highest ranked nation in the Cecafa region followed by Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi and Tanzania.

Tunisia relocated Senegal at the top of the continent while Egypt, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo complete the best five in Africa. Meanwhile, world champions Germany maintained the number one status quo with 1602 points, followed by Brazil (1483), Portugal (1358), Argentina (1348) and Belgium (1325) respectively as the World top five countries in football.

Kuwait had moved 52 places to 174th (100 points) to register the highest leap up the ladder as per the January 2018 rankings while Suriname has dropped by 32 places to 160th (121 points) to register the lowest drop. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 15 February 2018.