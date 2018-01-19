UGANDAN international striker Emmanuel Okwi netted a brace as Simba SC pulverized Singida United 4-0 in a thrilling Premier League match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

The voluminous victory put Simba two-point above their closest challengers Azam, who were forced to a 1-1 draw by Majimaji in the earlier encounter at Majimaji Stadium in Songea. Simba reaped 29 points to maintain their helm while Azam remained second with 27 points.

The return of Okwi, who was introduced in the second half to replace Muzamir Yassin, had a major impact to Masoud Djuma side, as it took him just seven minutes to score the two goals that also consolidated his golden boot race with 10 goals.

Okwi who did not feature for his team in the past four league matches due to injury, scored his first goal of the match in the 75th minute after beating Singida United defender, Shafiq Batambuze from Said Ndemla's long ball. Ndemla who came in as a substitute in the 17th minute, replaced Mwinyi Kazimoto.

The evergreen Okwi added his second goal in the 82nd minute after another excellent assist from midfielder Ndemla and this time Okwi rounded United's goalkeeper Peter Manyika Jr and put the ball in the yawning net to make the score 4-0.

Simba who commanded the match's domination through industrious midfielders; Jonas Mkude, James Kotei, Muzamiru Yassin and Kazimoto, managed to overpower Singida United's defence marshalled by Mudathir Yahya in the most parts of the game. Simba took an early lead in the 3rd minute with Shiza Kichuya's superb bicycle kick while under close marking.

Two defenders hesitated to clear the ball inside the box to let Kichuya to do the acrobatic kick past hapless Manyika Jr. The goal motivated Simba strikers John Bocco, Kichuya, Nicolas Gyan and Asante Kwasi to hunt for more goals and Bocco could have made it in the 23rd minute, but his shot went off target.

A few seconds later Kwasi doubled Simba's lead after connecting home Ndemla's pass. United defenders are to blame for the goal as they did not make any effort to stop Kwasi, thinking he was off side. Singida strikers Deus Kaseke, Pappy Kambale and Kigi Makasi fought hard to penetrate Simba's solid defence in search of consolation goals put their efforts didn't pay off.

However, they had a good few chancein the 57th minute, but Kambale squandered it and his shot was easily saved by goalkeeper Aishi Manula. United introduced in Salum Chuku for Kigi in the 62nd minute and in the 64th minute they wasted another good when Lubinda Mundia's long range shot went a few inches of target.

Simba victory saw them collecting 29 point making them two points ahead of their closer competitor Azam and five points to Mtibwa Sugar who are placed third in the league table and seven points to their archrivals and league defending champions Young Africans.

At Majimaji Stadium in Songea , Azam were forced to a 1-1 draw by Majimaji FC with Azam taking the lead of the match through Joseph Mahundi in the 30th minute of the game. He collected the ball inside the box and released a thunderbolt which went straight into the net.

But the hosts Majimaji responded strongly in the second half and their efforts paid off in the 75th minute when Marcel Boniventure corner shot sailed straight into the back of the net, leaving goalkeeper Razak Abalora stunned.

Simba: Aishi Manula, Nicholas Gyan, Erasto Nyoni, Asante Kwasi,Juuko Murshid,Jonas Mkude, James Kotei, Mzamiru Yassin,Mwinyi Kazimoto,John Bocco and Shiza Kichuya Singida United: Peter Manyika Jr, Michael Rusheshangoga, Shafiq Batambuze, Kennedy Wilson, Maliki Antiri, Mudathiri Yahya, Deus Kaseke, Tafadzwa Kutinyu/ Kenny Ally, Lubinda Mundia, Kambale Gentil and Kigi Makasi/Chuku Salum.