Tanzania: More Tourists From Indonesia Expected

LACK of direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Jakarta coupled with little information on tourist attractions in Tanzania among Indonesians, have been cited as among factors leading to few tourists from the Southeast Asian country.

However, officials at the Indonesian Embassy in Dar es Salaam are upbeat that there could be an increase of between two and five per cent in the coming years from the current 350 backpackers from Indonesia.

The Head of Protocol and Consular Affairs at the embassy, Mr Raska Ibrahim, said when responding to questions from the 'Daily News' at an occasion to receive two bikers from Indonesia who are travelling from Cape Town in South Africa to Cairo in Egypt.

"The purpose of the tour is to explore and record the natural beauty and culture of every country, the information is posted back home on social media," Mr Ibrahim stated. The two bikers include Mr Mario Iroth and his partner, Ms Lilis Handayani. The official was positive that through the tour, there will be more information of Tanzania in Indonesia and vice versa.

According to him, Serengeti National Park, Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro Mountain are the most known tourist attractions in his country. Ms Handayani echoed the sentiments by the diplomat, stating that they seek to promote their country and the countries they visit along the tour.

The two bikers started their first tour adventure in the year 2013 across seven countries in Southeast Asia as well as several nations on Australia and Europe. In October, last year, each riding a 250cc-powered, CRF25O motorcycle, they embarked on the African tour.

They started their journey from Durban through Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa. They then proceeded to Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, after which they will arrive in Dar es Salaam.

"We made six months preparations before embarking on this journey; it has been easy for us to ride in Tanzania from Mbeya to Dar es Salaam, because the road is tarmacked and there are adequate filling stations," Mr Iroth explained.

"I have been posting pictures on social media for people in Indonesia to prove them wrong, since some of them regard Africa as somewhere which is unsafe," he explained. From Tanzania, the adventurers will head to Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and finally Cairo in Egypt.