Kenya: On-Loan Olunga Seeks Girona Stay

Four days after creating history in the Spanish league and earning comparisons with Dutch football star Robin van Persie, Michael Olunga has indicated his desire to remain in Spain.

The 23-year-old star, who is Harambee Stars' lead striker, netted thrice on Saturday to aid Catalonia club Girona to a 6-0 victory over Las Pasmas in a Spanish La Liga game.

These were his first goals in the competition, making him the first East African player to achieve this feat.

He also becomes the first player in the history of the club to score three times in the same match.

"I would like to stay here," the former Gor Mahia forward told Spanish newspaper L'Esportiu. "Girona is a great club that plays in the best league in the world. I would wish for an agreement to remain here. But I believe that it's too soon to think in the medium term. In June, we will analyse the possibilities.

"Now I do not want to talk. When the time comes, we'll see."

"I want to be part of the historic moment of this club. When you go to another club, you need some time to adapt and offer your best level. You have to try and learn from the best players."

Olunga is currently playing in Spain courtesy of a temporary arrangement between Girona and his parent club Guizhou Hengfeng. This after the Chinese club, which bought him for an estimated Sh400 million from IF Djurgardens in Sweden at the start of last year, elected to loan him out to Spain for a season five months later.

The Kenyan striker, who was nominated by the Confederation of African Football as among the best 30 footballers in Africa last year, has also expressed his appreciation after hundreds of Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, congratulated him on Twitter.

SUBLIME FORM

"I just want to look to proudly represent my country's flag all over. Kenya has not produced many top-level players. When you are out and represent the country at the big stage, you are also representing youngsters and the children who are looking for motivation. If you teach them that everything is possible when you work hard, they will emulate you."

Harambee Stars coach Paul Put will be hoping Olunga emulates his sublime form for the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualification match against Ghana in Nairobi in September.