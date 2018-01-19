19 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pilato Drops 'Man to Man' Musical Teaser

By Charles Sakala

Controversial artiste Chama Fumba has given a hint at a potentially political bomb he is about to drop in his next album.

Cashing on a trendy jibe at Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo by Copperbelt University students dubbed 'Man to Man'

Fumba, popularly known as Pilato has announced that the catchy phrase will be banner for his next album.

Professor Luo rubbed Copperbelt University students by labelling their riotous behaviour barbaric when they protested over delayed allowances in December 2017.

"ALBUM COMING SOON... .Come beat me if you want," announced Pilato to his followers.

