19 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kroonstad Crash Death Toll Rises to 21 After Burnt Bodies of 2 Children Found in Mom's Arms During Autopsy

The bodies of two children have been recovered following the deadly Kroonstad train crash, raising the total death toll to 21, the Free State Health Department said on Friday.

The bodies were found last Tuesday, January 9, spokesperson Mondli Mvambi told News24.

Mvambi said the children were discovered during an autopsy.

"They were found in their mother's arms in what had initially seemed to be one body of the mother. The work of DNA matching is ongoing," he said.

"The work of DNA matching is a laborious one, as our professionals are ensuring that every piece of the mortal remains is properly accounted for."

On Thursday, January 4, a Klerksdorp truck driver apparently drove his vehicle onto the railway crossing near the Geneva station between Hennenman and Kroonstad when a Shosholoza Meyl passenger train, on its way from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg, ploughed into it.

A section of the train had burst into flames following the collision. More than 100 people were injured in the accident.

Those who had sustained injuries were treated on the scene, before being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Source: News24

South Africa

