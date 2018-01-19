South Africa: Amabhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks - Liverpool Company Owns 49 Percent of Indian Firm Implicated in Kickback Scheme

analysis

The Guptas used what looks like an international money laundering network to move their wealth. The network reaches to the UK. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

Britain's biggest metal recycling firm holds a 49% stake in Indian firm Worlds Window, which moved hundreds of millions in kickbacks around the world for the Guptas.

The money flows are exposed in a new amaBhungane and Scorpio investigation, based in large part on the #GuptaLeaks.

The British firm, European Metal Recycling (EMR), is a Liverpool-based business. It says its "heritage" reaches back to the 1940s. It turns over more than £2-billion a year, and is largely owned and run by one family, the Sheppards.

EMR bought 49% of Worlds Window Impex India (the parent company) in 2008. EMR's audited financials state that it "exercises significant influence over the operating and financial policies of" Worlds Window.

EMR has regularly injected capital into Worlds Window, EMR's financials and other records show.

There is no evidence that EMR knowingly contributed to Worlds Window's suspicious financial activity.

Between 2010 and 2015, Worlds Window directors and staff involved themselves in private bids for multibillion-rand crane and locomotive tenders at state-owned logistics company Transnet.

The Worlds Window directors and staff...