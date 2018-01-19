19 January 2018

Nigeria: Wande Coal, Releases New Video 'Turkey Nla'

Nigerian song writer and singer, Oluwatobi Ojosipe popularly known as 'Wande Coal' has released a new music video titled 'Turkey Nla'

The former Mavins Records strong man took to his twitter handle @wandecoal on Thursday to announce the released of the video stating: "Turkey Nla video out now!!!"

The colourful three minutes and 57 seconds video features Olamide's 'shaku shaku' dance in all forms.

It was directed by a multi ward winning music video director, Olalekan Buhari popularly known as 'Unlimited L.A'

The 'kick' and 'rotate' hit maker got signed to Don Jazzy's defunct Mo'Hit Records in 2006.

The 'Curriculum Studies' graduate of University of Lagos decided to pitched tent with Don Jazzy' s Mavins Records after D'Banj and Don Jazzy went their separates ways in 2012.

After a brief stay at Mavins Record, the multiple award winner also referred to as 'Black Diamond' left in 2013 and established his own record label 'Black Diamond'.

In 2015, Coal dropped his sophomore album 'Wanted' under his Black Diamond Records.

