Tanzania: Criminals Drop Gun, Police On Manhunt

A MILITARY issues gun, AK 47, which was abandoned by panicky bandits whose mission to rob the Jielong factory at Nhelegani in Shinyanga municipality last Wednesday aborted, is in the possession of the Force Force.

Briefing reporters yesterday, the Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Simon Haule, said the incident took place at around 11:00 pm in Tinde.

Elaborating, he said while the law enforcers were pursuing them, the robbers dropped the gun (number 18116428), which was wrapped in a piece of clothing, alongside 25 bullets.

Mr Haule said acting on a tip off, they laid a trap that paid off before the bandits, whose evil mission was planned way back on January 6, had stormed the JieLong sunflower and cotton oil factory.

He explained further that, in the wake of being ensnared, they abandoned their redcoloured Sanlog motorbike (No MC 856BPG). The RPC said the police had mounted a manhunt for the criminals who, according to reports, were residents of Kahama District