São Tomé and Príncipe: Wang Yi Holds Talks With Foreign Minister Urbino Botelho of Sao Tome and Principe

On the evening of January 15, 2018 local time, Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Sao Tome with Foreign Minister Urbino Botelho of Sao Tome and Principe.

Wang Yi expressed that the memory of the scene that one year ago, Mr. Foreign Minister and I signed in Beijing the joint communiqué between the two countries on the resumption of diplomatic relations still remains fresh. Last April, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada paid an official visit to China. The two sides unanimously decided to establish a comprehensive cooperative partnership. President Xi Jinping proposed to build China-Sao Tome and Principe relations as the model of cooperation between big and small countries and South-South Cooperation, which sets the course and goal for the development of bilateral relations. Over the past one year, relations between the two countries have made leapfrog development, with exchanges in various fields being launched comprehensively and personnel exchanges increasing rapidly. The technical experts groups of electric power, malaria fighting, medical treatment and others made significant progress in their work. Cooperation in such key areas as infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and fishery showed sound prospects. The fact has proved that the decision of Sao Tome and Principe to resume the diplomatic relations with China is totally right, complies with the trend of the times, conforms to the will of the people of Sao Tome and Principe and also brings tangible benefits to the two peoples, especially the people of Sao Tome and Principe.

Wang Yi emphasized that the one-China principle is the prerequisite for China to resume the diplomatic relations with Sao Tome and Principe and also serves as the political basis of developing bilateral relations. It is believed that the government of Sao Tome and Principe and all circles of society will firmly adhere to the one-China policy. On this basis, China is willing to, together with Sao Tome and Principe, continuously consolidate political mutual trust, comprehensively promote friendly cooperation in various fields, actively advance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, support Chinese enterprises to explore investment and cooperation with Sao Tome and Principe, and provide necessary support for economic and social development of Sao Tome and Principe according to the willingness and needs of Sao Tome and Principe. China always advocates that all countries, big or small, are equal and supports Sao Tome and Principe to explore a development path suited to its national conditions. The Chinese side is willing to strengthen communication with Sao Tome and Principe so as to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries. China welcomes Sao Tome and Principe, as the new member of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), to attend the FOCAC Beijing Summit in China.

Urbino Botelho welcomed Wang Yi's visit on the first anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and expressed that it is the most correct decision made by the government of Sao Tome and Principe to resume diplomatic relations with China. The country will unswervingly adhere to the one-China policy. Sao Tome and Principe is content with the progress made in exchanges and cooperation between both countries in all fields over the past year, highly appreciates China's principle featuring sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith with Africa, and urgently hopes to continue the sound momentum of current bilateral relations, deepen political mutual trust and push bilateral cooperation for more practical results. Chinese enterprises are welcome to participate more in and support cooperation in such key areas of Sao Tome and Principe as infrastructure construction, agriculture and fishery. As a major country, China has a clear and vigorous world leadership, and its answers given to the current global challenges are clear and effective. Sao Tome and Principe supports and stands ready to actively participate in the "Belt and Road" initiative and will fully support China in successfully holding the FOCAC Beijing Summit.