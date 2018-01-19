18 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Security Situations in Kassala State

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman was briefed on security situations in Kassala State after closure of borders and declaration of state of emergency there.

Governor of Kassala State, Adam Jammaa who met with the Vice-President ixn the Republican Palace Thursday , that the meeting discussed progress of weapons and unlicensed vehicles collection in the State , adding that the phase of forcible collection has begun.

The Governor further added that the meeting also tackled the economic situations , people livelihood, and provision of commodities through special sale centers as well as providing strategic stock to boost the food security in the State.

