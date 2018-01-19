Ghana: KRIF Ghana Unveils Customer Feedback System/Honours Journalists

press release

A world-class Customer Feedback Device― an innovative software-based system for rating customer satisfaction and for service enhancement― has been unveileded in Accra.

The Customer Feedback Device is a unique, state-of-the art, customer feedback system for clientele who desire to take customer satisfaction a notch higher. It has an interactive touch screen, tablet-based terminals and optional peripherals such as webcam, keyboard, WIFI and motion sensors, among others.

Depending on the requirement of the user organization, an organization may opt for the stand-alone or the desktop package. The system may be installed to communicate with the client's server and can also be installed to work without interfacing with a server.

The device comes with a customized electronic questionnaire, which is tailored to measure the specific satisfaction indicators such as the speed of the delivery and the attitude of the employees towards the user of the service or product, among others.

The customer, after the service, approaches a tablet-based stand and presses the Start Button which launches the customer onto the device, allowing him or her to make further selections.

In the case of a financial institution, the device allows the customer to select the purpose of his or her visit to the financial institution, such as loan application, funds withdrawal or funds lodgment, after which the customer proceeds to rate the service from poor to excellent. Once the rating is completed, the device closes.

In the European Union as well as the United States, the Customer Feedback Device is used by most service providers.

The device, developed in Hungary, is the latest addition to the product lines of KRIF Ghana, a marketing-oriented organization that deals in stationery.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rev. Kennedy Okusun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, described the device as user-friendly by design, easy to install, dependable and could be customized to dovetail into the peculiarities of any client's operations.

Rev. Okusun said specifically, the device was ideal for teller performance measurement, showcasing customer focus orientation and could be used by large organizations who served large clients.

Furthermore, he said, the device guaranteed confidentiality and objectivity in data gathering, and could be an important source for the provision of vital Human Resource statistics.

In his remarks, Mr Victor Satuh, Director, Marketing Business and Product Development, described the device as the next stage of the Suggestion Box.

The Customer Feedback Device and Queue Management System was, earlier, launched by Hon. Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade as part of the activities of the Ghanaian-Hungarian Business Forum in December 2017.

In another development, journalists from The Daily Graphic, Business and Financial Times, The Daily Guide, The Finder, The Spectator and The Corporate Guardian Magazine were honoured for their support and collaboration in the realization of the goals and aspirations of KRIF Ghana.

The awardees were Mr Seth Bokpe, Mr Konrad Djaisie, Mr Ernest Bako, Mr Melvin Tarlue, Mr John Elliot, Mr. Ernest Nutsuga and Mr Robert Oduro.

Presenting the awards to the recipients, Rev. Okosun noted that the media was the oil that nourished the actualization of KRIF Ghana's marketing-orientation.

He expressed the hope that the existing bond of friendship and collaboration between KRIF and the media would be enhanced in the coming years.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)