AFTER weeks of rumours, Simba have named Frenchman, Pierre Lechantre, the new head coach, filling the vacant post left by the Cameroonian tactician, Joseph Omog, who parted ways with the club at the end of last year.

According to the statement released yesterday in Dar es Salaam by the club's head of Information and Communication, Haji Manara, the Frenchman Lechantre has immediately commenced his duties after his introduction to the club.

The announcement as well, ends reports of Lille born compatriot Hurbert Velud joining the Msimbazi based street club. Manara, however, did not disclose whether the Frenchman has already signed a contract with the club or when he is expected to do it.

Manara added that Lechantre will be assisted in the technical bench by the Burundian Masoud Djuma who was the interim head coach after the departure of Omog, who was sacked following the team's dismal performance in the Azam Sports Federation (ASF) Cup.

Simba lost the title when they lost on penalties against a Second Division (SDL) side, Green Warriors in the second round of the tournament. He as well, disclosed that the Frenchman has come in the club with a physical trainer, Moroccan Mohamed Aymen Hbibi and both witnessed their new club taking on Singida United at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

Lechantre was born in 1950 in northern French city. He has won the 2000 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Cameroon. He is a holder of UEFA Pro-coaching licence and he is said to prefer the 4-4-2 formation. He has also coached Congo Brazzaville after replacing his compatriot Claude LeRoy who stepped down.

The Frenchman who coached Mali in the past, dramatically turned down a two-year contract from Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) after agreeing to take the helm of the Teranga Lions, but later decided to leave the team after failing to reach an agreement with FSF on the terms of his contract.