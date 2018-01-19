18 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Africa: Africom Hails Morocco's Efforts to Promote Peace & Security in Africa

Rabat — AFRICOM Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagement, Alexander Laskaris, hailed Morocco's efforts to promote peace and security in Africa.

Laskaris held talks on Thursday in Rabat with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mounia Boucetta, which focused on the security situation in the region.

The two sides lauded the excellent relations between Morocco and the United States of America, particularly in terms of military cooperation between the two countries.

Laskaris' visit to Morocco is part of AFRICOM's regular consultations with African partner countries.

