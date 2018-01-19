Zimbabwe: Gombwe, a Gaffa Manifesto - Winky D

Ninja President, Winky D who has made a name for himself by churning out songs that tackle social issues, believes his new offing- Gombwe- set for release on the 2nd of February is a message of courage to ghetto youths- packaged as a gaffa manifesto.

Winky D whose real name is Wallace Chirimuko is excited that his new album- well received by fans as well the corporate world, will take his music career to a new level.

In an interview with 263Chat, Winky D's manager, Jonathan Banda said the album has been well received by fans as it relates to the day to day living of all ghetto youths.

"Gombwe launch has drawn the attention of our fans who cant even wait for the day. The corporate world has also come on board to support Winky D and this could be his biggest event as it is likely to be over-subscribed and we are excited about it.

"We are known for doing social commentary songs, because of that, we discovered people are the biggest political party, so the album consists of songs that touch on social dynamics currently in Zimbabwe

"We want to deliver what our fans are expecting and we have collaborations with different artists whom we cant mention now as we want to keep it as a surprise," said Banda.