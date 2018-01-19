Nigeria: Stormzy Partners Nokia to Boost New Music Video

Nokia 8 has been announced as the official technology partner for Stormzy's new music video, capturing real moments throughout the day as part of its Unite For initiative idea.

Announcing the partnership deal, HMD Global said the Nokia 8 smartphone is the official technology partner of Stormzy's highly anticipated music video, Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 (BBYG). Stormzy is an award winning English grime and hip hop artist.

Though this year has seen multiple tragedies rock the world, but in BBYG, Stormzy wanted to show people standing tall, proud, and most importantly, together. He reached out to his fans from all walks of life, religions and communities to join him and show a united front. All of them coming together to unite in a positive way, against a backdrop of more adverse times.

To emphasise the stories of the real people included in the video and show two sides to the story - Stormzy and the communities - moments of the music video were captured using the Nokia 8. Via the product's unique bothie mode, which allows user to simultaneously use the front and back camera to take a picture or video, fans there on the day captured exclusive behind the scenes footage from the shoot, making up parts of the video. This gave an honest account of the day, drawing people together from different walks of life and connecting their stories through the movie shoot.

This year has been a triumph for Stormzy, from launching his debut album GSAP, to his domination at this year's MOBO awards resulting in a triple win, including Best Male Act and Best Album. His music video for Blinded By Your Grace Part2 - that launched on December 15, - is set to be no exception, continuing this year's ongoing success.

Stormzy said: "The lyrics and what the song represents mean a lot to me and I wanted to show a different side to my music. Having the platform to be able to bring people together to celebrate and share a moment through one of the biggest methods of uniting people - music, inspired me to share the stage with real people that continue to amaze me every day. I wanted to share both sides of the story, mine and theirs, through a song that is close to my heart and seeing people from every walk of life coming together to sing in the video, all in one place, has been an amazing experience."