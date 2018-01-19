Tanzania: Tourist Train Station in the Pipeline

Sumbawanga — IN a bid to boost the country's revenue through tourism, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism envisages to construct a special train station and visitor information centre projects.

The ministry works in partnership with the Tanzania Wildlife Management (TAWA), as well the Ministry of Works through the Tanzania Zambia Railways (TAZARA). Both structures will be established at Selous Forest Reserve at Matambwe in the Northern Zone.

A preparatory team led by Deputy Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Aloyce Nziku, toured the proposed area recently. The PS said the objective of the tour was to engage TAWA and TAZARA experts in charting a mutually agreed strategy on implementing the project.

The TAWA Communication Officer, Mr Twaha Twalibu, told the 'Daily News' over the phone that the parties -- Ministry of Works (TAZARA) , TAWA and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism met in March last year and discussed the proposed expansion of Matambwe Halt station.

He further explained that the expansion would go hand-in-hand with construction of an information centre, waiting lounge and curio shops.

"The goal of expanding the Halt Station is to exploit the opportunities that the TAZARA line offers, in a bid to serve large numbers of tourists, and to promote local tourism by applying cheaper travel costs compared to other transportation options," Mr Twalibu said.

The goal, furthermore, was to exploit opportunities linked to the tourist train "Rovos" from South Africa, to promote tourism at international level.

He added that additional advantages would be to add value of investments in Selous Forest Reserve, including opening up the new package of tourism as the reserve forest would be the first of its own to be reached by that means.

The project would furthermore open up opportunities of economic multiplier effects for numerous business people