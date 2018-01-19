18 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 26th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum Kicks Off in Hanoi With Morocco's Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hanoi — The 26th annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-26) kicked off Thursday in Hanoi with the participation of Morocco.

The Kingdom, which takes part in this meeting as a guest country, is represented by a delegation that includes deputy-speakers of the House of Representatives (lower house), Mohamed Ouzzine and Hayate Boufrachen, in addition to Mohcine Mounjid, advisor at the Department of External Relations and Cooperation at the lower house.

Morocco is the only Arab and African country to participate in this meeting, which will run through Jan. 21.

Morocco's participation in the APPF-26 is part of the parliamentary cooperation agreement signed on December 18, 2017, in Hanoi, between Morocco's House of Representatives and Vietnam's National Assembly.

Held under the theme "Parliamentary partnership for Peace, Innovation and Sustainable Development", the 26th annual meeting of the APPF will discuss several issues, including regional economic and political cooperation.

The APPF seeks to provide opportunities for MPs of the Asia Pacific region to identify and discuss matters of common concern and interest and to highlight them in a global context and to encourage and promote regional cooperation at all levels on matters of common concern.

Morocco

Sudan Reach CHAN Quarters, Join Hosts Morocco

Striker Walaal Musa was the hero for Sudan as his goal on the half hour mark booked their place in the quarters thanks… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.