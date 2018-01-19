Morocco: 26th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum Kicks Off in Hanoi With Morocco's Participation

Hanoi — The 26th annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-26) kicked off Thursday in Hanoi with the participation of Morocco.

The Kingdom, which takes part in this meeting as a guest country, is represented by a delegation that includes deputy-speakers of the House of Representatives (lower house), Mohamed Ouzzine and Hayate Boufrachen, in addition to Mohcine Mounjid, advisor at the Department of External Relations and Cooperation at the lower house.

Morocco is the only Arab and African country to participate in this meeting, which will run through Jan. 21.

Morocco's participation in the APPF-26 is part of the parliamentary cooperation agreement signed on December 18, 2017, in Hanoi, between Morocco's House of Representatives and Vietnam's National Assembly.

Held under the theme "Parliamentary partnership for Peace, Innovation and Sustainable Development", the 26th annual meeting of the APPF will discuss several issues, including regional economic and political cooperation.

The APPF seeks to provide opportunities for MPs of the Asia Pacific region to identify and discuss matters of common concern and interest and to highlight them in a global context and to encourage and promote regional cooperation at all levels on matters of common concern.