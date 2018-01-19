Agadir — The former Angolan international player, member of the National Football Team's technical group, Love Cabungula, believes in the squad's victory over Cameroon, this Saturday, for the second round of the African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN), happening in Morocco.

Speaking to the press, the former striker said that the motivation level of the Angolan players is above the average and they are very conscious about the responsibility they have.

Although he recognised the quality of Cameroonian football, Love Cabungula said he believes the Angolan squad can conquer the three points.

"The Cameroonian team do not need presentation. We all know their potential. They play very well and, for having lost in the inaugural match, they will play the best they can against Angola", he emphasised.

According to Love Cabungula, who is the assistant coach, the National Squad have to be very focused and avoid previous mistakes to win the Saturday match, which will start to define the positions at the standing.

In the inaugural round, Angola drew nil-nil with Burkina Faso, while Cameroon lost 0-1 to the Republic of Congo.